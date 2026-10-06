Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along

Join Coastal Voices at the Newport Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 24, at 2:00 p.m. for a spooktacular sing-along screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas! Come early and come in costume to meet Jack Skellington, take selfies at the Oogie Boogie backdrop, tackle a festive scavenger hunt, enjoy cider and cookies, enter to win raffle prizes, and sing your heart out with Sally and the whole Halloween Town crew. It’s wickedly wonderful family fun! Kids 17 and under get in free. Visit coastal-voices.org for more information.

