Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along
Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along
Join Coastal Voices at the Newport Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 24, at 2:00 p.m. for a spooktacular sing-along screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas! Come early and come in costume to meet Jack Skellington, take selfies at the Oogie Boogie backdrop, tackle a festive scavenger hunt, enjoy cider and cookies, enter to win raffle prizes, and sing your heart out with Sally and the whole Halloween Town crew. It’s wickedly wonderful family fun! Kids 17 and under get in free. Visit coastal-voices.org for more information.
Newport Performing Arts Center
$15
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Coastal Voices
(541) 283-6295
info@coastal-voices.org
Newport Performing Arts Center
777 W. Olive St.Newport, Oregon
(541) 265-2787