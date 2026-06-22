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Past, Present, Future: the US @ 250 / A Community Mail Art Event

Past, Present, Future: the US @ 250 / A Community Mail Art Event

The Coastal Arts Guild presents Past, Present, Future: the US @ 250, a community mail-art exhibit over the 4th of July weekend in the gazebo at Newport's Don and Ann Davis Park. Enjoy diverse art and writing in postcard format, created in response to the United States' 250th Anniversary. Visitors are invited make their own postcards on site to be included in the show. Free, all ages. Open 10-6 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 3-5. There will be a reception on Saturday July 4, starting at 3-pm, with music from Barbara Turrill starting at 4. For more information visit postcardstothefuture.org.

Don Davis Park Gazebo
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

CAG
2062002161
coastalartsguild@gmail.com
postcardstothefuture.org
Don Davis Park Gazebo
840 W. Olive Street
Newport, Oregon 97365