Paul McDonald at Music on the Halfshell, Roseburg

McDonald has had a guitar in his hands most of his life. You’ve seen him on American Idol, and the Music on the Halfshell stage. These days he is on the road, making the case for his talent, loud and in person, and we’re excited to have him back with us.

MOTHS was founded in 1992 and has grown to become one of the premier summer music events in the Pacific Northwest. The free series is held on Tuesday evenings at Nichols Band Shell on the Umpqua River in Stewart Park, in beautiful Roseburg.

This year’s line-up of eight shows begins on June 23rd. Each of these family friendly concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.

Bring your blanket and join us for our 34th season!