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Piecing It Together: A Regional Collage Exhibit

Piecing It Together: A Regional Collage Exhibit

The Maude Kerns Art Center is proud to present “Piecing It Together: A Regional Collage Exhibit,” opening with a free, public reception from 5 – 7 pm on Friday, June 19.

The exhibit features the work of 69 artists from four states and celebrates the versatile and inventive art of collage. By juxtaposing and layering images, playing with multiple perspectives, and exploring a diversity of mediums, the selected artists create striking and often surprising visual statements. The Title Sponsor for “Piecing It Together” is Les Schwab Tire Center. The exhibit is on display through July 17.

As Kolaj magazine co-founder Ric Kasini Kadour says in an editorial in Kolaj magazine: “Collage is an enormous tree, its branches as widespread and diverse as its roots.” Collage has a rich history creating community and this art form has been used to process unimaginable world and individual events. Collage artists demonstrate what salvage, collaboration, creativity, and healing can look like. Join us to celebrate scissors, ephemera, and glue.

The jurors for “Piecing It Together” were Kellette Elliott, co-founder of the Pacific Northwest Collage Collective and teacher; Beth I. Robinson, Kolaj magazine featured artist and conservator at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art; and Judy Vogland, artist represented by RiverSea Gallery in Astoria and Sitka Center for Art and Ecology guest instructor.

Maude Kerns Art Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Maude Kerns Art Center
541-345-1571
staff@mkartcenter.org
https://www.mkartcenter.org/
Maude Kerns Art Center
1915 East 15th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
541-345-1571
staff@mkartcenter.org
https://www.mkartcenter.org/