PixieOgre Album Release and Halloween Party

PixieOgre is thrilled to invite you to their Album Release Party and Halloween Costume Contest.

Come get your freak on with DuhDoh WIzard at 7pm PixieOgre will perform live at 8pm.

Free, Ages 18+ Dress to win Best Costume awards (prizes!) We'll have prizes for winners in costume categories including: Best Dolly Parton, Best Tim Curry, Scariest Costume, Best Robot, Best Fae, Most Oregonian, Best Undead.

From Eugene, Oregon, PixieOgre is comprised of three primary members, all multi-instrumentalists. Their original songs have a dynamic range from slow, psychedelic, haunting melodies to upbeat rockin' pieces, and many inbetween. While not quite genre-defying, they may be described as "acoustic psychedelic dream pop." Likened to a mixture of Primus and Of Monsters and Men, PixieOgre doesn't color within the lines; instead they aim to create a fun and fantastical experience.

