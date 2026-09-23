Restoring Cultural Arts: Artist Talk with Shirod Younker 

For artist and educator Shirod Younker (Coquille/Coos/Umpqua), art is a medium to reclaim cultural traditions, learn from his ancestors, and bring Tribal communities together. Join Shirod for stories of his path and inspiration as an artist, and how he works to perpetuate the artwork of his people and support others to do the same.

Shirod Younker is the museum’s 2026 Featured Contemporary Indigenous Artist.