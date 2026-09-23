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Restoring Cultural Arts: Artist Talk with Shirod Younker 

Restoring Cultural Arts: Artist Talk with Shirod Younker 

For artist and educator Shirod Younker (Coquille/Coos/Umpqua), art is a medium to reclaim cultural traditions, learn from his ancestors, and bring Tribal communities together. Join Shirod for stories of his path and inspiration as an artist, and how he works to perpetuate the artwork of his people and support others to do the same. 

Shirod Younker is the museum’s 2026 Featured Contemporary Indigenous Artist. 

Museum of Natural and Cultural History
Included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount.  
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Museum of Natural and Cultural History
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
https://mnch.uoregon.edu/index.php/visit
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
https://mnch.uoregon.edu/index.php/visit