River Talk with Molly Gloss: Exploring The Jump-Off Creek

Join us on Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 PM as we welcome award-winning Oregon author Molly Gloss to the O'Brien Memorial Library.

In preparation for her visit, our community is reading her acclaimed novel, The Jump-Off Creek together. Stop by the library to check out a copy and join the conversation!

These River Talks explore and celebrate our local rivers and the many ways they shape our history, culture, and community.

This program is made possible through a grant from Oregon Humanities and is part of their Consider This Conversations series.

We hope you'll join us for an inspiring afternoon of literature, conversation, and community.