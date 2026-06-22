Event Summary

The SAGE Concert Series returns for another summer of great music, local food and drinks. Hosted by the Corvallis Environmental Center at the Bruce Starker Arts Park. Concerts kick off on July 9th.

The SAGE Concert Series returns this summer to the Bruce Starker Arts Park, offering four evenings of live music, local food, beverages, and community. Visit our website for more information:

https://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/concerts

SAGE Concerts take place from 6:00–8:30pm on Thursdays, July 9, July 23, August 6, and August 20. Bring your picnic blankets, your favorite people, and get ready to enjoy a great evening of food, community and music in the park!

2026 lineup:

• July 9 – Brutal Bridges Band and DTW

• July 23 – Stone Ape and Citizens of the Universe

• August 6 – Big Fir and Inner Limits

• August 20 – Pa'lante PDX

An alternate concert date of August 27 has been reserved in the event of cancellation due to excessive heat, smoke, or rain.

Advance tickets are available for $10–$20 per person. Proceeds support the Corvallis Environmental Center's programs, helping grow fresh food for community members in need at SAGE (our education garden) and connecting youth with nutritious food, gardens, and nature.

Food vendors include Pupuseria Del Valle, Sabor, Mud Oven Pizzas, First Alternative Co-op, Go Giddy Pops, Jason's Snow Cones, and Damascus Treats. Beverage offerings include Block 15, Two Towns Ciderhouse, Tyee Winery, and Airlie Winery.

Community members are invited to join our volunteer team, and/or help make the concerts low-waste and environmentally friendly. Attendees can earn raffle tickets by riding their bikes to the event and by bringing low-waste dining solutions.

For tickets, volunteer opportunities, and additional information, visit the Corvallis Environmental Center website. https://www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org/concerts