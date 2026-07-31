Saving Seeds: How to Save Seeds and Why it is Important
Saving Seeds: How to Save Seeds and Why it is Important
Participants will learn the basic steps of seed saving and identify which seeds are best for beginners. The class also covers the importance of biodiversity and explains how understanding the pollination process helps gardeners ensure a successful crop the following year.
This lecture is part of the Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Fall Education Series. Events are free, but registration is requested.
Newport Public Library
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lincoln County Master Gardener Association
541-574-6534
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Artist Group Info
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Newport Public Library
35 NW Nye StreetNewport, Oregon 97365
541- 265-2153.