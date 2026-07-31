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Saving Seeds: How to Save Seeds and Why it is Important

Saving Seeds: How to Save Seeds and Why it is Important

Participants will learn the basic steps of seed saving and identify which seeds are best for beginners. The class also covers the importance of biodiversity and explains how understanding the pollination process helps gardeners ensure a successful crop the following year.

This lecture is part of the Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Fall Education Series. Events are free, but registration is requested.

Newport Public Library
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Lincoln County Master Gardener Association
541-574-6534
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
https://www.orcoastmga.org./

Artist Group Info

lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Newport Public Library
35 NW Nye Street
Newport, Oregon 97365
541- 265-2153.
https://www.newportlibrary.org