Spooky Gelli Printing Workshop
Spooky Gelli Printing Workshop
Thursday, October 8, 2026 – 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Spooky Gelli Printing
Location: The Hybrid (941 W 3rd, Eugene)
Ages 8+
In this unearthly workshop, I’ll start by teaching you my signature 3-step process to create some spooky gelli prints, featuring ghosts, goblins, and bats, oh my! Then we’ll continue to explore the process, putting your own touch on all your pieces. You’ll go home with many gelli prints that can be used as art work, collage fodder, or even as postcards to send in the mail!
The Hybrid Gallery
45-70
06:01 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Moon & Hare Studio
5417018064
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Moon & Hare Studio
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
The Hybrid Gallery
941 W. 3rd Ave.Eugene, Oregon 97402
541-556-7542
info@thehybridgallery.com