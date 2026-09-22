Spooky Gelli Printing Workshop

Thursday, October 8, 2026 – 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Spooky Gelli Printing

Location: The Hybrid (941 W 3rd, Eugene)

Ages 8+

In this unearthly workshop, I’ll start by teaching you my signature 3-step process to create some spooky gelli prints, featuring ghosts, goblins, and bats, oh my! Then we’ll continue to explore the process, putting your own touch on all your pieces. You’ll go home with many gelli prints that can be used as art work, collage fodder, or even as postcards to send in the mail!