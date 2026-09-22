Spooky Gelli Printing Workshop

Location: Overlap Self Care Superstore (136 S 6th St Spfld)

Ages 18+

Gelli printing is such a fun way to create beautiful and fun art! In this workshop we will focus on dark and spooky motifs like skulls, ghosts, and jack-o-lanterns, along with Halloween themed color combinations. I will begin by teaching my signature 3 step process for perfect gelli prints, and then you explore different patterns and textures to create something that is truly your own!

