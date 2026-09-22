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Spooky Gelli Printing Workshop

Spooky Gelli Printing Workshop

Spooky Gelli Printing Workshop
Location: Overlap Self Care Superstore (136 S 6th St Spfld)
Ages 18+

Gelli printing is such a fun way to create beautiful and fun art! In this workshop we will focus on dark and spooky motifs like skulls, ghosts, and jack-o-lanterns, along with Halloween themed color combinations. I will begin by teaching my signature 3 step process for perfect gelli prints, and then you explore different patterns and textures to create something that is truly your own!

Overlap Self-Care Super Store
40
06:01 PM - 08:07 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Moon and Hare Studio
5417018064
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
www.moonandharestudio.com

Artist Group Info

Moon & Hare Studio
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
https://moonandharestudio.com
Overlap Self-Care Super Store
136 S 6th Street
Springfield, Oregon