Spooky Gelli Printing Workshop
Spooky Gelli Printing Workshop
Spooky Gelli Printing Workshop
Location: Overlap Self Care Superstore (136 S 6th St Spfld)
Ages 18+
Gelli printing is such a fun way to create beautiful and fun art! In this workshop we will focus on dark and spooky motifs like skulls, ghosts, and jack-o-lanterns, along with Halloween themed color combinations. I will begin by teaching my signature 3 step process for perfect gelli prints, and then you explore different patterns and textures to create something that is truly your own!
Overlap Self-Care Super Store
40
06:01 PM - 08:07 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Moon and Hare Studio
5417018064
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Moon & Hare Studio
moonandharestudio@gmail.com
Overlap Self-Care Super Store
136 S 6th StreetSpringfield, Oregon