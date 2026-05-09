Studio 7 Gallery Exhibit Featuring Art Inspired by Fernridge Lake

Gallery exhibit celebrating Fernridge Lake and its Wetlands, Wildlife and Tributaries is a visual feast displaying artistic interpretations of our rich regional attraction - Willamette Valley's largest reservoir and its natural wonders and wildlife habitat. The opening features local and regional artists Sarkis Antikajian, Margret Plumb, Nik Skoog, Sally Yost, Bob Keefer, Harold Hoy, and guest artist Laura Wingerd. The exhibition will remain through August and is available for viewing every Tuesday from 11-4 or by appointment.