Studio 7 Gallery Exhibit Featuring Art Inspired by Fernridge Lake
Studio 7 Gallery Exhibit Featuring Art Inspired by Fernridge Lake
Gallery exhibit celebrating Fernridge Lake and its Wetlands, Wildlife and Tributaries is a visual feast displaying artistic interpretations of our rich regional attraction - Willamette Valley's largest reservoir and its natural wonders and wildlife habitat. The opening features local and regional artists Sarkis Antikajian, Margret Plumb, Nik Skoog, Sally Yost, Bob Keefer, Harold Hoy, and guest artist Laura Wingerd. The exhibition will remain through August and is available for viewing every Tuesday from 11-4 or by appointment.
Studio 7 Gallery
Every week through Aug 25, 2026.
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Studio 7 Gallery
(541) 954-4036
Studio7community@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Margaret Plumb
highlandlass.cameron@gmail.com
Studio 7 Gallery
87230 Central RdEugene, Oregon 97402
(541) 954-4036
Studio7community@gmail.com