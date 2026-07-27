Tanglier Studio presents a Summer Pop-Up and August Making Table featuring botanical art, fresh bouquets, handmade objects, and a guided creative workshop inspired by the beauty of the season.

Tanglier Studio invites you to a weekend of noticing, making, and connecting through the beauty of the botanical world.

🌿 Summer Pop-Up

Friday, August 21 | 4:00–9:00 pm

Come wander through a thoughtfully curated collection of botanical art, fresh bouquets, handmade objects, seasonal discoveries, and small treasures gathered throughout the summer.

Meet artist Barbara Harris of Tanglier Studio and enjoy a special display of pressed botanical work by guest artist Barbara Ann Saalfeld.

Browse, linger, visit with friends, and discover one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the landscapes of the Pacific Northwest.

Free and open to all.

🪺 August Making Table

Saturday, August 22 | 10:00 am–12:00 pm

Pull up a chair for a guided, hands-on creative experience exploring the art of making with botanicals.

Using fresh and dried plant materials, colorful thread, and thoughtfully gathered natural elements, you'll create your own seasonal piece while slowing down to notice texture, color, and form.

No experience is necessary. All materials are provided.

Space is limited and advance registration is required.

Workshop fee: $55

Both events take place at:

Bailey & Heisey Real Estate at Amazon Corner

Whether you're an artist, gardener, nature lover, collector, or simply someone who enjoys beautiful things made by hand, you're warmly invited to spend time with us celebrating the changing season.

Come wander. Pull up a chair.