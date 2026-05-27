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Talk About Art Presents Rebecca Hooper

Talk About Art Presents Rebecca Hooper

Colorful ocean creatures come to life in the large-scale rope weavings
of Newport artist Rebecca Hooper. Hear her talk about her artistic
evolution and current works in this month's Talk About Art, Thursday,
June 18 at the Newport Visual Arts Center in Newport. This
presentation, entitled "Dock to Gallery: Transforming Maritime Material
into Art," is sponsored by the Coastal Arts Guild, is free and open to all.
A solo exhibition of Rebecca's work, "Woven from the Port," will
additionally be on display at the Newport Visual Arts Center from June
12 to August 30. For more information contact
coastalartsguild@gmail.com.

Newport Visual Arts Center
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Coastal Arts Guild
541-265-6540
occa@coastarts.org
http://coastarts.org/visual-arts-center/

Artist Group Info

Rebecca Hooper
fullmoonflight@gmail.com
Newport Visual Arts Center
777 NW Beach Dr
Newport, Oregon 97365
http://www.coastarts.org/vac