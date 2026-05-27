Talk About Art Presents Rebecca Hooper
Talk About Art Presents Rebecca Hooper
Colorful ocean creatures come to life in the large-scale rope weavings
of Newport artist Rebecca Hooper. Hear her talk about her artistic
evolution and current works in this month's Talk About Art, Thursday,
June 18 at the Newport Visual Arts Center in Newport. This
presentation, entitled "Dock to Gallery: Transforming Maritime Material
into Art," is sponsored by the Coastal Arts Guild, is free and open to all.
A solo exhibition of Rebecca's work, "Woven from the Port," will
additionally be on display at the Newport Visual Arts Center from June
12 to August 30. For more information contact
coastalartsguild@gmail.com.
Newport Visual Arts Center
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Coastal Arts Guild
541-265-6540
occa@coastarts.org
Artist Group Info
Rebecca Hooper
fullmoonflight@gmail.com