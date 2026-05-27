Talk About Art Presents Rebecca Hooper

Colorful ocean creatures come to life in the large-scale rope weavings

of Newport artist Rebecca Hooper. Hear her talk about her artistic

evolution and current works in this month's Talk About Art, Thursday,

June 18 at the Newport Visual Arts Center in Newport. This

presentation, entitled "Dock to Gallery: Transforming Maritime Material

into Art," is sponsored by the Coastal Arts Guild, is free and open to all.

A solo exhibition of Rebecca's work, "Woven from the Port," will

additionally be on display at the Newport Visual Arts Center from June

12 to August 30. For more information contact

coastalartsguild@gmail.com.