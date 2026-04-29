Talk About Art Presents Sue Valentine

Meet local artist and instructor Sue Valentine and enjoy her demonstration of Sumi-e Japanese Ink Painting during the next installment of Talk About Art sponsored by the Coastal Arts Guild. Sue is skilled in a variety of art mediums to include printmaking, collage and watercolor. During this presentation she will also share information about the designers and mentors who influenced her artistic direction. This event will be held Thursday, May 21st from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W. Olive Street in Newport. The event is free and all are welcome!