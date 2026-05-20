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The Buzz About Bees Opening Weekend Celebration

The Buzz About Bees Opening Weekend Celebration

Have you heard the buzz? Bees are powerful pollinators essential to a healthy ecosystem. Come discover the vast variety of Oregon’s bees and learn about bee behavior while enjoying family-friendly hands-on activities in the museum courtyard.

Included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount. No pre-registration is required. First come, first served

Museum of Natural and Cultural History
$7 General Admission
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
https://mnch.uoregon.edu/index.php/visit