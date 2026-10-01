"The Creative Process and Photography"
"The Creative Process and Photography"
Nature photographer Andree Devine addresses “The Creative Process and Photography” during the Coastal Arts Guild’s next Talk About Art Thursday, October 15 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Newport Visual Arts Center in Newport. Devine will focus specifically on how she approaches her images with an artistic intent. Admission is free (donations are always appreciated) and all are welcome. For more information email coastalartsguild@gmail.com.
Newport Visual Arts Center
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Coastal Arts Guild
541-265-6540
occa@coastarts.org
Artist Group Info
Andree Devine