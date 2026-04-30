Come join the 1937 Steiner Log Church as they welcome artists Jean and Steve Ludeman at the Quilt and Lewis & Clark Art Show on Saturday, May 30.

The show will feature award-winning quilts made by Jean Ludeman alongside Steve Ludeman’s renowned Lewis and Clark watercolor art exhibit, “The Grand Adventure Begins – Start of the Lewis & Clark Expedition, 1802-1804,” which is currently on its second cross-country tour. This exhibit, sponsored by the National Park Service, helps us celebrate our nation’s 250th Anniversary.

It's a great opportunity for art and history enthusiasts to explore the stories of the trail through the artwork while wandering the halls of Oregon’s newest addition to the National Register of Historic Places.