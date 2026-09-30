Tile Painting with Charlotte Van Zant-King

Multi-media artist Charlotte Van Zant-King will lead a Tile Painting Workshop, Sunday, October 11 from 1-3 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Classroom of the Newport Visual Arts Center in Newport. This workshop, presented in conjunction with the VAC’s current exhibition “Year of the Fire Horse,” is free to the public with a $10 materials fee. Artist, author and curator Cynthia Jacobi will open with an introduction about the inspiration for this exhibit. Participants should bring their own tile designs of 7-3/4” square. Early sign-up is encouraged. For more information contact the Coastal Arts Guild, sponsors of the event, at coastalartsguild@gmail.com.