University of Oregon MFA Degree Show

The University of Oregon Department of Art's MFA Degree Show culminates three years of independent research and experimentation by a cohort of four artists whose various practices engage in a broad range of inquiry. This year, the MFA exhibition returns to Ditch Projects, celebrating the MFA graduates’ efforts in the professional standard of a highly regarded artist run space and gallery. The 2026 cohort is Yalda Eskandari, Elri Friedman, Afsaneh Javadpour, and Maryam Keshmiri. The four artists showcased in this exhibition represent a diverse range of media and practices, spanning sculpture, installation, photography, painting, and collage.

Artists:

Yalda Eskandari

Elri Friedman

Afsaneh Javadpour

Maryam Keshmiri

On View: May 8-24, 2026

Opening Reception: Friday, May 8, 5:00- 8:00 p.m.

Gallery Hours: Saturdays & Sundays from noon- 4:00 p.m. and by appointment

Location: Ditch Projects, 303 S 5th St #165, Springfield, OR 97477

