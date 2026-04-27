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University of Oregon MFA Degree Show

University of Oregon MFA Degree Show

The University of Oregon Department of Art's MFA Degree Show culminates three years of independent research and experimentation by a cohort of four artists whose various practices engage in a broad range of inquiry. This year, the MFA exhibition returns to Ditch Projects, celebrating the MFA graduates’ efforts in the professional standard of a highly regarded artist run space and gallery. The 2026 cohort is Yalda Eskandari, Elri Friedman, Afsaneh Javadpour, and Maryam Keshmiri. The four artists showcased in this exhibition represent a diverse range of media and practices, spanning sculpture, installation, photography, painting, and collage.

Artists:
Yalda Eskandari
Elri Friedman
Afsaneh Javadpour
Maryam Keshmiri

On View: May 8-24, 2026

Opening Reception: Friday, May 8, 5:00- 8:00 p.m.

Gallery Hours: Saturdays & Sundays from noon- 4:00 p.m. and by appointment

Location: Ditch Projects, 303 S 5th St #165, Springfield, OR 97477

Ditch Projects
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through May 08, 2026.

Event Supported By

University of Oregon Department of Art
5413468226
heldmann@uoregon.edu
https://artdesign.uoregon.edu/art/events/visiting-artist-lectures
Ditch Projects
303 S. 5th Ave #165
Springfield, Oregon 97477
info@ditchprojects.com
https://ditchprojects.com/