University of Oregon MFA Degree Show
University of Oregon MFA Degree Show
The University of Oregon Department of Art's MFA Degree Show culminates three years of independent research and experimentation by a cohort of four artists whose various practices engage in a broad range of inquiry. This year, the MFA exhibition returns to Ditch Projects, celebrating the MFA graduates’ efforts in the professional standard of a highly regarded artist run space and gallery. The 2026 cohort is Yalda Eskandari, Elri Friedman, Afsaneh Javadpour, and Maryam Keshmiri. The four artists showcased in this exhibition represent a diverse range of media and practices, spanning sculpture, installation, photography, painting, and collage.
Artists:
Yalda Eskandari
Elri Friedman
Afsaneh Javadpour
Maryam Keshmiri
On View: May 8-24, 2026
Opening Reception: Friday, May 8, 5:00- 8:00 p.m.
Gallery Hours: Saturdays & Sundays from noon- 4:00 p.m. and by appointment
Location: Ditch Projects, 303 S 5th St #165, Springfield, OR 97477