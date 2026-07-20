Warehouse District Art Hop One Year Anniversary!

In the spring of 2025 a group of artists and entrepreneurs from the Warehouse District got together with a goal in mind: create a new, recurring, art-centered event that highlights artists and businesses in the industrial part of West Eugene. In August of 2025 we hosted our first ever Warehouse District Art Hop. Over the last year we’ve grown as a community, hosted tons of artists and musicians, and created systems for a sustainable future as we opened our doors to the public to show off our work and our spaces. We are excited to celebrate 12 months of Art Hops and feel grounded and clear as we chart our course forward to continue to create a robust event experience and a robust community of artists and entrepreneurs.

There is something about the warehouse as a space that strikes a nostalgic chord for a lot of us. There’s a sense of limitless potential in a warehouse. The high ceilings beckon growth. The unfinished floors say it's ok if you spill paint or drop a tool here– it’s all part of the process, and your landlord (probably) isn’t going to dock your deposit about it. The large spaces urge expansion. The freedom that that brings to the creative process is profound. The unfinished-ness of the buildings beg for improvement, they beg for your vision to be realized.

And then there’s the community. The other “warehouse people” that are gritty, and innovative, independent, resourceful, passionate, dreamers and doers. The relationships that we have formed over the last year are sparking a network of potential that is stronger as a web. Among us we can answer most questions, we have most tools, we can do quite a lot, dare I say anything, together.

Come celebrate one year with us. If you haven’t been to The Art Hop yet, this is a great time to check it out. Artists open their studio doors for the public to tour the spaces where the magic is made. Arrive by bike or carpool with friends to visit gallery spaces, workshops, a cafe, a brewery, and more. There is something to see and do all day so check out the map and chart your course and we’ll see you out there.

