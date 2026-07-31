Winter Garden Clean-Up: The Latest Science
Winter Garden Clean-Up: The Latest Science
Get a head start on a productive garden for 2027! Learn the latest recommendations for building healthy soil while your garden sleeps. We’ll talk about soil preparation, cover crops, mulch and more.
This lecture is part of the Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Fall Education Series. Events are free but registration requested.
Toledo Public Library
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lincoln County Master Gardener Association
541-574-6534
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Artist Group Info
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Toledo Public Library
173 NW 7th StToledo, Oregon 97391
541-336-3132