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Winter Garden Clean-Up: The Latest Science

Winter Garden Clean-Up: The Latest Science

Get a head start on a productive garden for 2027! Learn the latest recommendations for building healthy soil while your garden sleeps. We’ll talk about soil preparation, cover crops, mulch and more.

This lecture is part of the Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Fall Education Series. Events are free but registration requested.

Toledo Public Library
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Lincoln County Master Gardener Association
541-574-6534
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
https://www.orcoastmga.org./

Artist Group Info

lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Toledo Public Library
173 NW 7th St
Toledo, Oregon 97391
541-336-3132
https://www.cityoftoledo.org/1239/Library