Woven Fiber Amulet
Woven Fiber Amulet
Make a small woven keepsake from soft plant fibers. In this beginner-friendly class, you’ll weave a little pod, then fill it with lavender or something that matters to you. Wear it as a pendant, make two and turn them into earrings, or hang it on the tree as an ornament.
You’ll have access to my fiber stash, including day lily, daffodil, dandelion, sweetgrass, and more, so you can choose the colors and textures for your piece. No experience needed. I’ll guide you through each step, and the group is small, so there’s time for questions and hands-on help.
I’ll provide the fibers and lavender. You’re welcome to bring a few herbs or tiny treasures of your own to tuck inside, like a dried flower, a pinch of a favorite tea, or a small keepsake.
Whirled Pies on 199 W 8th Ave
50
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 14 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wild Alive Outside
5413597880
jess@wildaliveoutside.com
Whirled Pies on 199 W 8th Ave
199 W 8th Ave.Eugene, Oregon 97401