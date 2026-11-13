Make a small woven keepsake from soft plant fibers. In this beginner-friendly class, you’ll weave a little pod, then fill it with lavender or something that matters to you. Wear it as a pendant, make two and turn them into earrings, or hang it on the tree as an ornament.

You’ll have access to my fiber stash, including day lily, daffodil, dandelion, sweetgrass, and more, so you can choose the colors and textures for your piece. No experience needed. I’ll guide you through each step, and the group is small, so there’s time for questions and hands-on help.

I’ll provide the fibers and lavender. You’re welcome to bring a few herbs or tiny treasures of your own to tuck inside, like a dried flower, a pinch of a favorite tea, or a small keepsake.