© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

WOW Hall operators issue statement on shooting of six concertgoers; gunshot victim urges witnesses to step forward

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 17, 2022 at 12:40 AM PST
WOW_Hall_Jan. 16, 2022
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Exterior front of the WOW Hall on Sunday, Jan. 16, nearly two days after the mass shooting at a rap concert.

Friday night’s mass shooting outside the WOW Hall has left its operators shocked and saddened, according to a statement released Sunday night.

The board of directors for the Community Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) says they can confirm all WOW Hall staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for, and share their deepest sympathies with the shooting victims.

The CCPA also says there were 60 people inside the arts venue when a shooter – described as a man in a hoodie – fired his gun outside, wounding six people. Board members say they expect to be deeply affected by the “horrific event” for months to come, and are touched by the outpouring of support from the community.

Meanwhile, a Springfield mother who was wounded during Friday’s night’s mass shooting is urging witnesses to share information on the suspect.

Eugene Police say when they responded to calls at the arts venue, there wasn’t much cooperation from the crowd, or willingness from many to give statements. Of the six people who were shot, one remains in critical condition at a hospital.

Aaleigha Tynan was shot through the thigh, and is recovering. She hopes witnesses step forward.

“By all means if you can, do,” Tynan told KLCC. “There’s a bunch of innocent people that were affected by this, physically, mentally, emotionally. It was just an unnecessary thing.”

Again, the alleged shooter is described as a man in a hoodie. He was seen fleeing westbound on West 8th Avenue after several rounds of gunfire were heard in the back entrance area of the WOW Hall around 9:30pm Jan. 14.

The Eugene Police have a dedicated tip line to call in information of this mas shooting: (541)682-5162.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content