WOW Hall operators issue statement on shooting of six concertgoers; gunshot victim urges witnesses to step forward

Friday night’s mass shooting outside the WOW Hall has left its operators shocked and saddened, according to a statement released Sunday night.

The board of directors for the Community Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) says they can confirm all WOW Hall staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for, and share their deepest sympathies with the shooting victims.

The CCPA also says there were 60 people inside the arts venue when a shooter – described as a man in a hoodie – fired his gun outside, wounding six people. Board members say they expect to be deeply affected by the “horrific event” for months to come, and are touched by the outpouring of support from the community.

Meanwhile, a Springfield mother who was wounded during Friday’s night’s mass shooting is urging witnesses to share information on the suspect.

Eugene Police say when they responded to calls at the arts venue, there wasn’t much cooperation from the crowd, or willingness from many to give statements. Of the six people who were shot, one remains in critical condition at a hospital.

Aaleigha Tynan was shot through the thigh, and is recovering. She hopes witnesses step forward.

“By all means if you can, do,” Tynan told KLCC. “There’s a bunch of innocent people that were affected by this, physically, mentally, emotionally. It was just an unnecessary thing.”

Again, the alleged shooter is described as a man in a hoodie. He was seen fleeing westbound on West 8th Avenue after several rounds of gunfire were heard in the back entrance area of the WOW Hall around 9:30pm Jan. 14.

The Eugene Police have a dedicated tip line to call in information of this mas shooting: (541)682-5162.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

