Citations for unruly parties over Memorial Day holiday weekend down from previous weeks

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM PDT
A University of Oregon vehicle drives through Eugene.

Citations related to loud and disruptive parties in the West University District were down this holiday weekend, according to Eugene Police.

Stepped-up patrols with EPD and University of Oregon police helped limit the mayhem seen in previous weeks. A total of 21 citations were handed out over the three-day holiday stretch, compared to 94 from the week of May 14th.

Of the 21 citations, three were for prohibited noise, seven were for open container, eight were for possession of alcohol by a minor, and three were for unruly gathering.

An ordinance on unruly gatherings holds individuals criminally responsible for hosting, organizing, and allowing an unruly event or party. Violations of this ordinance have a base fine of $375.

