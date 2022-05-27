© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Crime, Law & Justice

Recurring loud and unruly parties in west University area bring police patrols back for Memorial Day weekend

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 27, 2022 at 2:53 PM PDT
jonah_brown_unsplash.jpg
Jonah Brown
/
Unsplash
Table of solo cups and beer.

Police units from the City of Eugene and the University of Oregon are maintaining patrols around campus for this coming holiday weekend.

In recent weeks, loud and disruptive parties have resulted in over 130 citations and arrests for unruly behavior, including from some students’ parents.

Eugene Police Lieutenant Billy Halvorson told KLCC that their efforts will focus on the west University area. He says alcohol consumption has been a major factor in three previous incidents.

EPD_WestUParty_May2022.jpg
EPD
Citations being given at May 2022 party.

“They basically drained our entire staffing numbers to go deal with those incidents, and then we weren’t able to respond to other calls for service within the city," he said. "So by proactively getting these patrols set up, we can have extra officers in there, so that way it mitigates and hopefully doesn’t disrupt service to the rest of the city while we’re dealing with those issues in the west U area.”

Halvorson adds some students threw canned food or beer bottles at officers, or tried to interfere with their response. He advises people to keep celebrations low-key and respectful of neighbors.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016.
