© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Police respond to man pointing splatter ball gun at South Eugene High School

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 2, 2022 at 12:52 AM PDT
EPD.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
EPD cruiser.

4J district officials are assuring students and families that an incident with two young adults outside South Eugene High School has been addressed by Eugene Police.

An EPD spokesperson says they got a call at 9:14 Wednesday morning about the two walking across from the school near 18th and Patterson. One pointed what looked like a weapon at the school, ground, and an electrical box.

Responding officers found the pair off campus, and confirmed that the pointed object was a splatter ball gun, which shoots soft gelatin pellets. One of the men - 24-year-old Austin Baldwin - was charged with disorderly conduct after he created alarm by his proximity to the school and his positioning of the splatter ball gun.

Baldwin also had a realistic-looking handgun replica.

Neither Baldwin nor the other adult male are South Eugene students. In a letter to families, 4J says they appreciate the support shown over the incident.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Crime, Law & Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content