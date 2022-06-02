Police respond to man pointing splatter ball gun at South Eugene High School

4J district officials are assuring students and families that an incident with two young adults outside South Eugene High School has been addressed by Eugene Police.

An EPD spokesperson says they got a call at 9:14 Wednesday morning about the two walking across from the school near 18th and Patterson. One pointed what looked like a weapon at the school, ground, and an electrical box.

Responding officers found the pair off campus, and confirmed that the pointed object was a splatter ball gun, which shoots soft gelatin pellets. One of the men - 24-year-old Austin Baldwin - was charged with disorderly conduct after he created alarm by his proximity to the school and his positioning of the splatter ball gun.

Baldwin also had a realistic-looking handgun replica.

Neither Baldwin nor the other adult male are South Eugene students. In a letter to families, 4J says they appreciate the support shown over the incident.

