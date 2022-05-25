© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Social Justice

Decrying gun violence and mass shootings, students stage walk-out at Spencer Butte Middle School

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 25, 2022 at 7:54 PM PDT
Walkout_01_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Just over ten dozen students gathered on the lawn outside SBMS' main entrance to call for better gun control and restrictions, to help keep incidents like Tuesday's mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas from happening again.

Following the horrific mass shooting of 19 schoolchildren and two faculty members in Texas this week, dozens of students walked out of Spencer Butte Middle School in Eugene to protest gun violence.

“Protect kids, not guns! Protect kids, not guns!” chanted the students, as they streamed out of the school building onto the front lawn.

Piper_01_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
8th grader Piper Everts at today's walk-out, surrounded by her SBMS classmates.

Carrying signs that said, TEENS AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE and THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS AREN’T ENOUGH, the middle schoolers demanded politicians do more to end mass shootings.

8th grader Piper Everts organized the walk-out. She’s aware mass shooters could be anywhere, even in a progressive community like Eugene.

“Every day we think, ‘Is this going to be the day that they come to our school? Who’s next?’” said Everts. “And so we have to worry for our own safety when we shouldn’t have to, because there are perfectly good laws that can be put in place that haven’t been.”

Christine_01_BBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Christine Everts, mom to Piper, stands by the street with a sign that prompted many honks from passing drivers.

Standing nearby with a sign reading HONK IF YOU DON’T WANT YOUR KID GUNNED DOWN AT SCHOOL, Christine Everts applauded her daughter’s efforts.

“I think she’s handling it great,” she told KLCC. “She’s doing what she feels like she can do to make a difference. And right now, it’s just activism, but who knows what she’ll do in the future.

“Talking about what’s going on and telling the adults in her life that she doesn’t like it, and that she wants to do something to change it, is a fantastic way for her to advocate.”

The students observed a 21-minute period of silence, for the 21 victims killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary. They told KLCC that they want better gun laws and restrictions to avoid becoming future victims.

@2022, KLCC.

Social Justice
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content