Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Crime, Law & Justice

Trial of anti-masker charged with assaulting co-owner of Eugene's "Crumb Together" bakery begins today

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 26, 2022 at 1:05 AM PDT
CrumbTogether110321.png
In this YouTube livestream still from Nov. 3, 2021 Amy Hall (right) wrestles with Crumb Together owner Deirdre Stirpe (left) after Hall and Ricki Collin (behind the camera) refused to leave and challenged the store's face mask policy. The pair were arrested by EPD officers shortly after showing their video. Hall faces multiple charges in a trial that begins today.

An anti-mask activist who’s accused of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner goes on trial today in Lane County.

Amy Hall of Gresham is charged with burglary and assault from a confrontation that happened inside Crumb Together on November 3, 2021. Hall and a companion livestreamed their altercation with shop co-owner Deirdre Stirpe.

The pair was immediately arrested after showing Eugene Police their video that same day.

Crumb Together’s other owner, Tony Stirpe, told KLCC they’ll be closed today as they’ll be present at Hall’s trial. He added that by year’s end, they’ll close the shop for good.

CrumbTogether01.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Crumb Together in Eugene.

“Crumb Together is going away as a brick-and-mortar store. I will probably sell the online “CrumbTogether-dot-com.” It’s actually a valuable website now, that we’ve driven so much traffic too, and unintentionally,” said Stirpe, referring to the viral attention the incident sparked from both sympathizers and other anti-maskers.

Stirpe has also said the downtown Eugene area is too dangerous for small business owners, and was let down by the lack of economic activity that city officials hyped up over the 2022 World Athletic Championships.

“We are moving out of this town and I am loathe to try another business in Oregon.”

Stirpe adds that Hall’s accomplice, Ricki Collin - who was also to face trial - is apparently unaccounted for and is being sought by authorities.

The Lane County District Attorney’s office confirmed in an email that Collin has warrants out for his arrest from Lane and Washington Counties.

The complete list of charges facing Hall in this 12-person jury trial are: burglary in the 1st degree, and assault in the 3rd degree, both felonies; and misdemeanor charges of harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, all in the 2nd degree.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016.
