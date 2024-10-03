Dozens of pro-Palestine activists who shut down I-5 in April headed to trial

Earlier this year, dozens of anti-war activists were arrested for blocking Interstate 5 in Eugene. Nineteen are taking their case to trial, the first of which began this week.

In April, a group of protestors marched onto I-5 near the Harlow Road overpass, unfurling free Palestine banners, and shutting down the southbound lanes for about two hours.

Several of those same activists filled a small Lane County courtroom Thursday. Jesselyn Perkins, a spokesperson for the group, said a significant portion of those arrested took diversion deals.

But Perkins and 18 others are taking their case to trial, saying they are fighting for free speech and the rights of Palestinians.

"Beyond anything else, the thing that we are calling for and demanding is an end to the apartheid state, and end to the colonizing, a end to the genocide and end to the arms deals," Perkins said.

During the demonstration in April, more than 120 law enforcement officers from four different agencies responded. In a statement announcing the mass arrest, Oregon State Police said the demonstration had endangered motorists.

The protestors have been charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and face potential fines and up to six months in jail.

