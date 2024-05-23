The student encampment at UO reaches a deal, agrees to disband

The Pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Oregon has agreed to disband after more than three weeks.

Student protestors were taking down tents Thursday morning, after reaching a deal with UO’s administration the night before.

The university still hasn't agreed to some of the protesters’ core demands, which include cutting financial and academic ties with Israel. But it said it will fund scholarships for students from Gaza, and expand its educational offerings around Palestine.

UO’s Senate will also include students in a new task force, which will review the ethics of the university's investment decisions. Encampment organizer Salem Younes said he believes the Senate can be a go-between for students and university leadership moving forward.

“Having that task force, that working group, we can really just place more pressure on knowing what the UO Foundation puts its money into," said Younes, "and making sure that it's ethical, and not funding the war machine.”

At a UO Senate meeting Wednesday, Senate president Gerard Sandoval said they'd been negotiating with the students since Saturday.

"We spend quite a bit of time building trust with them," said Sandoval. "And I think that's one of the key reasons why they were willing to open up their negotiations with us."

Younes said organizers still have a lot of work to do. But he said during this encampment, he's seen more UO students getting involved in the cause.

"People I'd seen in passing that never came to a rally, never came to a meeting—they have turned into real, dedicated Palestine organizers," said Younes.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC The grass at the original encampment site on the Memorial Quad on the UO campus is closed for restoration. It was set up on April 29th. The encampment moved closer to Johnson Hall on Thursday, May 16.

According to the university, the students' agreement to leave now will be a positive mitigating factor in conduct code violations for overnight camping, amplified noise and improper land use.

In a statement Thursday, UO President Karl Scholz said he was thankful for a peaceful resolution. Unlike some recent university encampments, UO saw no direct police response.

Previously, Scholz had declined demands to call for a ceasefire, arguing for a need for institutional neutrality. But he said with President Joe Biden's recent statements in support of such an action, his position has changed.

"I believe it is now appropriate to express my heartfelt anguish at events in Israel and Gaza," wrote Scholz, "and my support for a ceasefire, return of the hostages, and humanitarian aid that reaches civilians affected by the violence."