Pro-Palestinian protestors chain themselves to UO's Johnson Hall

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:28 PM PDT
Protestors held a rally and mock tribunal outside of Johnson Hall on Thursday morning, and five people attached themselves to the structure of the building.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Protestors held a rally and mock tribunal outside of Johnson Hall on Thursday morning, and five people attached themselves to the structure of the building.

Five pro-Palestinian protestors chained themselves to the University of Oregon’s main administrative building Thursday morning.

Organizers said these students will remain outside Johnson Hall until the university agrees to their demands, which include cutting financial and academic ties with Israel. Additionally, protestors have begun an indefinite sit-in on the building’s steps and lawn.

These efforts are closely linked to the campus' ongoing student encampment, which is now in its third week.

An encampment spokesperson who declined to provide their real name said the university hasn’t been responsive to students' demands so far. They said protestors are trying to raise the pressure and force administration to act.

However, the spokesperson said they weren't aware of any plans for protestors to enter Johnson Hall, and they said organizers are looking to avoid property damage.

Another encampment representative, who also declined to provide their real name, said students who are currently chained up will receive overnight support to help ensure their safety and well-being.

However, in an emailed statement, UO spokesperson Eric Howald described the use of the chains as an unfortunate escalation of safety concerns. He said the university will continue to consider its options around how to respond.

"These actions disrupt university operations, impede access to the building and create unsafe obstructions to people exiting the building in case of an emergency," said Howald.

Earlier this week, police received reports that over a dozen protestors gathered in a Eugene neighborhood in the middle of the night. According to the Daily Emerald, this took place outside the home of UO President Karl Scholz.

Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said one person was noted to have trespassed, but no arrests were made. Encampment representatives have declined to comment.
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
