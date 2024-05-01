© 2024 KLCC

UO President responds to encampment’s demands

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published May 1, 2024 at 5:22 PM PDT
Tents on UO’s Eugene campus.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
There were approximately 80 tents at the encampment as of early Wednesday evening.

University of Oregon President Karl Scholz has responded to the demands of the student encampment on the school’s Eugene campus.

Pro-Palestinian student groups have been occupying a lawn in front of the Knight Library since Monday morning.

They want the university to cut financial ties with Israel, and end its partnerships with Israeli universities.

Scholz rejected those requests at a university Senate meeting Wednesday.

“Academic boycotts are antithetical to the free exchange of ideas and creation of scholarship, which is the core purpose of the university,” said Scholz. “Boycotts could allow any single viewpoint to unilaterally limit scholarly collaboration and understanding across countries.”

Scholz also argued it’s the government’s role to sanction a foreign nation, not a university’s.

He said he trusts UO’s Foundation to make forward-looking and ethical investments, and will not ask them to deviate from their responsibilities.

KLCC has reached out to encampment organizers for a statement.

This story will be updated.
Tags
Education University of OregonJohn Karl ScholzStudents for Justice in Palestine
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
