UO students begin encampment, calling for boycott of Israel

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published April 29, 2024 at 9:10 AM PDT
Organizers began setting up early this morning. They say the encampment isn’t intended to interfere with campus activities or classes.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Pro-Palestinian student groups have started an encampment on the University of Oregon's Eugene campus.

Pro-Palestinian student groups have started an encampment on the University of Oregon’s Eugene campus.

The students began setting up early this morning on the lawn in front of the Knight Library. There were over 20 tents by 9 a.m., and organizers expect the protest to grow.

The group is asking the university and its foundation to divest from companies that they say indirectly benefit the Israeli government, including Jasper Ridge Partners.

Encampment spokesperson Cedar Dodoreas told KLCC that organizers didn’t inform the University of Oregon about this in advance. He said they’ve spoken to campus safety officials this morning, but haven’t yet heard from the administration.

Only students will be camping, Dodoreas said. Organizers say this will continue until their demands are met.

KLCC has reached out to the University of Oregon for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
Education University of OregonPalestineIsraelStudents for Justice in PalestineUO Foundation
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
