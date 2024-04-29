UO students begin encampment, calling for boycott of Israel

Pro-Palestinian student groups have started an encampment on the University of Oregon’s Eugene campus.

The students began setting up early this morning on the lawn in front of the Knight Library. There were over 20 tents by 9 a.m., and organizers expect the protest to grow.

The group is asking the university and its foundation to divest from companies that they say indirectly benefit the Israeli government, including Jasper Ridge Partners.

Encampment spokesperson Cedar Dodoreas told KLCC that organizers didn’t inform the University of Oregon about this in advance. He said they’ve spoken to campus safety officials this morning, but haven’t yet heard from the administration.

Only students will be camping, Dodoreas said. Organizers say this will continue until their demands are met.

KLCC has reached out to the University of Oregon for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.