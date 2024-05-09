UO promises to forgo suspensions if students leave encampment now

The University of Oregon has given another offer to the Pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.

The deadline for protestors to leave without penalty had already expired Tuesday. The university says it now plans to punish the students for violating its camping and reservation policies.

However, in a letter Thursday, the university’s negotiating team said it could ensure that no students face suspension, expulsion or restitution for those violations.

In exchange, it said the encampment must disperse within two days, and organize all future events through official channels.

The university also offered to increase educational efforts around Palestine, and schedule a meeting between student organizers and UO leadership to share their perspectives.

However, UO’s negotiating team didn't budge on some of the encampment’s core demands. It said the university wouldn't cut ties with Jasper Ridge Partners, Israel or Israeli universities.

It also said it wouldn't call for a ceasefire, although it would release a statement calling for peace between Israel and Palestine more generally.

“As an institution, our leaders will not take positions on political issues that do not tie directly to the university’s operations,” the letter read. “This is essential to fostering the climate of free speech that is central to the university’s purpose.”

Encampment representatives previously told KLCC they wouldn't disband until their demands for a Boycott-Divest-and-Sanction agreement were met.

The protestors have invited university representatives to a public negotiation session Friday morning. According to Students for Justice in Palestine, administration has accepted the offer.

As the Daily Emerald reports, the Associated Students of UO passed a resolution last night supporting the call for a BDS campaign.