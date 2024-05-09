© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UO promises to forgo suspensions if students leave encampment now

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:38 PM PDT
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The encampment, pictured here last Sunday.

The University of Oregon has given another offer to the Pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.

The deadline for protestors to leave without penalty had already expired Tuesday. The university says it now plans to punish the students for violating its camping and reservation policies.

However, in a letter Thursday, the university’s negotiating team said it could ensure that no students face suspension, expulsion or restitution for those violations.

In exchange, it said the encampment must disperse within two days, and organize all future events through official channels.

The university also offered to increase educational efforts around Palestine, and schedule a meeting between student organizers and UO leadership to share their perspectives.

However, UO’s negotiating team didn't budge on some of the encampment’s core demands. It said the university wouldn't cut ties with Jasper Ridge Partners, Israel or Israeli universities.

It also said it wouldn't call for a ceasefire, although it would release a statement calling for peace between Israel and Palestine more generally.

“As an institution, our leaders will not take positions on political issues that do not tie directly to the university’s operations,” the letter read. “This is essential to fostering the climate of free speech that is central to the university’s purpose.”

Encampment representatives previously told KLCC they wouldn't disband until their demands for a Boycott-Divest-and-Sanction agreement were met.

The protestors have invited university representatives to a public negotiation session Friday morning. According to Students for Justice in Palestine, administration has accepted the offer.

As the Daily Emerald reports, the Associated Students of UO passed a resolution last night supporting the call for a BDS campaign.
Tags
Education Students for Justice in PalestinePalestineIsraelUniversity of Oregon
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk