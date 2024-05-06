UO's student encampment says it's received a deadline to disperse

The University of Oregon’s student encampment says it’s received a deadline to disperse.

According to a letter shared with KLCC, administrators have given protesters until noon Tuesday to stop violating the school’s reservation and camping policies. After that point, students could be punished for student conduct code violations.

In exchange, organizers said UO has offered to respond to some of their demands. But they say this doesn’t include divestment from Israel or its universities.

Encampment media liaison Carolyn Roderique said the students don’t plan to leave.

"This is the entire point of protests of civil disobedience," said Roderique. "It's not supposed to be we roll over and we take it, and we go into a little corner where they want us to be.”

In an email to KLCC, UO spokesperson Angela Seydel declined to confirm the existence of the deadline.

"Out of respect to the ongoing discussions and those working toward a peaceful resolution to the encampment demonstration, we are not commenting on those discussions at this time," said Seydel.

In a letter this afternoon, several local Jewish organizations condemned the encampment and called on the university to enforce its policies.

This story will be updated.