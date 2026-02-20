Judge says feds still can't enforce noise restrictions outside Eugene Federal Building

The Trump administration still can’t enforce its new noise rules near the Eugene Federal Building, a judge in Oregon ruled Friday.

In November, the Trump administration fast-tracked a set of rules outlawing “loud or unusual noise” around its facilities nationwide.

A pair of Eugene anti-ICE protesters then sued, accusing the government of free speech violations and illegal targeting. The federal building in downtown Eugene houses an ICE field office, and has been the site of frequent demonstrations for months.

Starting in December, Federal Judge Ann Aiken has repeatedly blocked the Department of Homeland Security from enforcing the rules near the building.

On Friday, Aiken issued a preliminary injunction against the government, meaning the Department of Homeland Security can’t enforce the rules there until the lawsuit is over.

During oral arguments, the government’s lawyers had argued protesters had scared some employees and made it difficult to conduct regular business at the building.

However, the plaintiffs’ attorneys argued the new rules were too broad and had already chilled legal protest activity.

Aiken told the lawyers Friday that the area around the building is a historical site of protests.

“There has to be some reasonable measure for what is loudness, not just yelling in a microphone or a megaphone,” said Aiken. “I know there are measurable ways to look at this, as opposed to just an eye of the beholder—or ear of the beholder—view.”

Lauren Regan, an attorney for the plaintiffs, told KLCC Friday they were feeling confident they’ll win the case.

“We have excellent facts and law on our side,” said Regan. “And we believe that this regulation is patently unconstitutional on its face.”

KLCC has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

A 'safety barrier' at the Eugene Federal Building

Meanwhile, the federal government says it’s taking other measures to protect employees at the Eugene Federal Building from protesters.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the General Services Administration confirmed that the government planned to construct a “safety barrier” outside the site, after a protest on Jan. 30 was declared a riot.

“Building staff were forced to shelter in place for hours to protect themselves from harm,” said the GSA spokesperson. “This immediate measure is necessary to ensure the continued safety and security of the building occupants and the facility itself.”

The spokesperson didn’t provide a timeline or further details about what the barrier would look like.

Marion Suitor Barnes with Eugene Public Works said Friday that the city hasn’t received any applications for permits that may be required during construction.

