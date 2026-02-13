© 2026 KLCC

FBI video shows protesters breaking windows of Eugene Federal Building

KLCC
Published February 13, 2026 at 8:33 PM PST

The FBI has released video from a Jan. 30 protest at the Eugene Federal Building. It appears to show people outside the building breaking windows.

The protest started out peacefully as part of daylong “National Shutdown” activities. But in the evening, windows were broken at the Federal Building on 7th Avenue, which houses an office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Eugene Police declared a riot at about 6 p.m. and told people to leave the area. Federal officers then used tear gas and other chemical munitions to disperse the crowds of protesters.

There has been speculation that federal officers may have been responsible for at least some of the broken windows. But the video released by the FBI Friday shows the windows being broken from the outside, where protesters were banging on the building.

The FBI is asking for public help to identify the people breaking glass.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said the federal government informed him they want to fence off the Federal Building in Eugene, in an attempt to keep protestors away from the building and on city sidewalks instead.
