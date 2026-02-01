Kotek, other elected officials urge Eugene to protest peacefully

Gov. Tina Kotek traveled to Eugene Sunday to join a group of lawmakers and residents in expressing support for protestors while asking that future protests remain peaceful and expressing outrage at the actions that led to the protests.

The request comes after a weekend of protests that saw damage to the federal building in downtown Eugene, a riot declaration by Eugene Police and multiple nights of crowds being dispersed by federal police using tear gas and other chemical agents.

“It is true that this administration is targeting states that didn’t vote for [President Donald Trump] and communities that don’t agree with him,” she said. “That is unAmerican. It’s undemocratic. And what we can do to protect ourselves is peaceful protest.”

Among those in attendance with Kotek was Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson, who said Friday night likely drew the attention of federal officials.

“As a result of actions this week, my understanding is that we now have more federal presence in this community,” said Knudson. “So the importance of peaceful protest, that’s the main message of today.”

Zac Ziegler / KLCC Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson speaks during a Feb. 1, 2026 press conference called by Gov. Kotek's office to address recent protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Oregon Sen. James Manning, Jr., whose district covers west Eugene and nearby communities and who is a former police officer, repeated a single phrase throughout his remarks.

“Don’t take the bait, you’ve heard that. Don’t take the bait,” he said.

Friday night’s protest and damage to the Eugene federal building caught the attention of President Trump, who mentioned the city in a 451-word post on Truth Social.

“Last night in Eugene, Oregon, these criminals broke into a Federal Building, and did great damage, also scaring and harassing the hardworking employees. Local Police did nothing in order to stop it. We will not let that happen anymore! If Local Governments are unable to handle the Insurrectionists, Agitators, and Anarchists, we will immediately go to the location where such help is requested, and take care of the situation very easily and methodically,” the post said.

Eugene Police were at the scene during the protest and the decision to declare the riot went as high up as the mayor and city council, according to Knudson.

In a video statement, Eugene Chief of Police Chris Skinner said “when we started to see windows being broken and breached, it was starting to get to a place where it was moving out of the peaceful realm and into the realm of riotous behavior.”

A message from the Eugene Independent Police Auditor stated it has received a number of complaints about police action around the incident.

“We will conduct a preliminary investigation that will focus on whether or not any policies, procedures, or relevant statutes, resolutions or laws were violated by the Eugene Police Department,” it said, adding that the actions of a federal law enforcement agency are outside of its purview.

Zac Ziegler / KLCC As of Feb. 1, 2026, many of the windows around the entrance on the first floor of the federal building in downtown Eugene are boarded up. Eugene Police say multiple windows were broken in the days before during protests.

Trump’s Truth Social post began by stating that he has instructed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem that federal law enforcement will not participate in “poorly run Democrat Cities” unless they are asked to help or to protect federal property.

Both Kotek and Knudson said they have no intent to request help, as they think local law enforcement are capable of handling such situations.

“I have a lot of faith in our law enforcement,” said Kotek. “I also have, primarily, a lot of faith in Oregonians to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard.”

U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, who represents the Eugene-Springfield area, called the message a reason for people to come to Eugene and cause dissent, and asked protestors to express themselves within the bounds of the law.

“Let’s understand what the code was in that message, which is Eugene, that’s your target,” said Hoyle.

She said that people are being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement “for being brown.”

“I am married to an immigrant,” Hoyle said. “He is British. He doesn’t feel like he’s in danger because he isn’t.”

Hoyle said she was soon boarding a plane to travel to Washington, D.C., where she plans to vote no on Department of Homeland Security funding in an upcoming budget vote.