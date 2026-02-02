© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene protestors react to comments from President, Governor and Mayor

KLCC | By Julia Boboc
Published February 2, 2026 at 5:52 PM PST
Protestors including veterans and youth organizations gathered outside of the Eugene federal building to protest ICE on Monday, Feb. 2,2026.
Julia Boboc
/
KLCC
Protestors including veterans and youth organizations gathered outside of the Eugene federal building to protest ICE on Monday, Feb. 2,2026.

Community members gathered at the Eugene federal building to continue protesting ICE and DHS.

One protestor, a 17-year-old, chose to remain anonymous for fear of her safety. She attended the protest with an upside-down American flag with the words “angry, sad, embarrassed and irate.”

“It’s how I’m feeling,” she said. “This is supposed to be a country for all, and at this point, this is a country that’s becoming very selective”

Multiple recent protests have led to property damage and tear gas and pepper balls being shot into crowds. In response, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Friday labeling Eugene protestors as “insurrectionists, agitators and anarchists.” It came after a chaotic night that included broken windows and a riot declaration by Eugene Police.

The young protester said she had seen the post.

“Honestly, first thing, I just kind of chuckled to myself,” she said. “The fact that we got a shout- out in little Eugene, Oregon, it was impressive, And I am grateful that our community is showing up in a loud way and we are having our voices heard.”

Over the weekend, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson also reacted to the recent protest escalations. They urged protestors to exercise their First Amendment rights, but to do so peacefully.

A young protestor holds an upside-down American flag at the Eugene federal building on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.
Julia Boboc
/
KLCC
A young protestor holds an upside-down American flag at the Eugene federal building on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

The protester, who was part of the youth protest, said she wanted to “believe so much that we are going to be able to have these peaceful protests and that we're going to be able to move forward peacefully.” But she also came prepared for the worst.

“I've brought my gas mask. I've brought goggles. I've brought gloves. I've brought things to cover my face with,” she said, “as well as snacks for other people, menstrual products for anyone who may need it, some extra water.”

Many other protestors came prepared with masks and supplies, while others kept their distance from the federal building.

Terri Bowden and Lindy Lindbloom are sisters who decided to join the protests Monday afternoon. They said recent violence from ICE had gotten to a point where they felt they had to act.

“If I say nothing and do nothing, then it means I accept all the atrocities, lies, cover ups, brutality that's happening,” Bowden said.

They said they appreciated Kotek and Knudson’s pleas for peace. But in light of recent protests, Bowden said she still felt “a little frightened, but going to continue to have faith that if I am a peaceful protester, not breaking any laws, just trying to spread my message for peace, that maybe it'll make a difference.”

“And that’s why we’re on this side of the street,” Lindbloom added, “because we’re being more careful. Because my kids said I had to.”

Sisters Terri Bowden and Lindy Lindbloom hold signs with messages of peace on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.
Julia Boboc
/
KLCC
Sisters Terri Bowden and Lindy Lindbloom hold signs with messages of peace on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

They said they planned on returning to future protests after meeting people who consistently join.

The young protestor said she was hopeful people her age and younger would show up to the protests and fight for a world they would inherit.

“There's so many expectations on us, and yet, at the same time, adults’ vision is that we're just sitting quietly in the background,” she said. “It's a narrative that we have to change, because youth are the key in order to do anything for the future of this country.”

As she finished her sentence, a man standing nearby wearing a veteran hat looked on. “I agree with everything she said,” he said. “I’m just real proud of her.”
Tags
Politics & Government ProtestsImmigration and Customs EnforcementTrump AdministrationEugene
Julia Boboc
Julia Boboc is a reporting fellow for KLCC. She joined the station in the summer of 2025 as an intern through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a journalism and linguistics student at the University of Oregon, originally from Texas. She hopes to use her experience in audio to bring stories about humanity and empathy to the airwaves.
See stories by Julia Boboc
Related Content