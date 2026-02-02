Eugene protestors react to comments from President, Governor and Mayor

Community members gathered at the Eugene federal building to continue protesting ICE and DHS.

One protestor, a 17-year-old, chose to remain anonymous for fear of her safety. She attended the protest with an upside-down American flag with the words “angry, sad, embarrassed and irate.”

“It’s how I’m feeling,” she said. “This is supposed to be a country for all, and at this point, this is a country that’s becoming very selective”

Multiple recent protests have led to property damage and tear gas and pepper balls being shot into crowds. In response, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Friday labeling Eugene protestors as “insurrectionists, agitators and anarchists.” It came after a chaotic night that included broken windows and a riot declaration by Eugene Police .

The young protester said she had seen the post.

“Honestly, first thing, I just kind of chuckled to myself,” she said. “The fact that we got a shout- out in little Eugene, Oregon, it was impressive, And I am grateful that our community is showing up in a loud way and we are having our voices heard.”

Over the weekend, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson also reacted to the recent protest escalations . They urged protestors to exercise their First Amendment rights, but to do so peacefully.

Julia Boboc / KLCC A young protestor holds an upside-down American flag at the Eugene federal building on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

The protester, who was part of the youth protest, said she wanted to “believe so much that we are going to be able to have these peaceful protests and that we're going to be able to move forward peacefully.” But she also came prepared for the worst.

“I've brought my gas mask. I've brought goggles. I've brought gloves. I've brought things to cover my face with,” she said, “as well as snacks for other people, menstrual products for anyone who may need it, some extra water.”

Many other protestors came prepared with masks and supplies, while others kept their distance from the federal building.

Terri Bowden and Lindy Lindbloom are sisters who decided to join the protests Monday afternoon. They said recent violence from ICE had gotten to a point where they felt they had to act.

“If I say nothing and do nothing, then it means I accept all the atrocities, lies, cover ups, brutality that's happening,” Bowden said.

They said they appreciated Kotek and Knudson’s pleas for peace. But in light of recent protests, Bowden said she still felt “a little frightened, but going to continue to have faith that if I am a peaceful protester, not breaking any laws, just trying to spread my message for peace, that maybe it'll make a difference.”

“And that’s why we’re on this side of the street,” Lindbloom added, “because we’re being more careful. Because my kids said I had to.”

Julia Boboc / KLCC Sisters Terri Bowden and Lindy Lindbloom hold signs with messages of peace on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

They said they planned on returning to future protests after meeting people who consistently join.

The young protestor said she was hopeful people her age and younger would show up to the protests and fight for a world they would inherit.

“There's so many expectations on us, and yet, at the same time, adults’ vision is that we're just sitting quietly in the background,” she said. “It's a narrative that we have to change, because youth are the key in order to do anything for the future of this country.”

As she finished her sentence, a man standing nearby wearing a veteran hat looked on. “I agree with everything she said,” he said. “I’m just real proud of her.”

