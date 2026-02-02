“Everyone Stick Together": Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson on Protest and Community

The following transcript was generated using automated transcription software for the accessibility and convenience of our audience. While we strive for accuracy, the automated process may introduce errors, omissions, or misinterpretations. This transcript is intended as a helpful companion to the original audio and should not be considered a verbatim record. For the most accurate representation, please refer to the audio recording.

MICHAEL DUNNE: I’m Michael Dunne. Under normal circumstances, being the mayor of a midsize city like Eugene is a job that combines cheerleading, consensus-reaching and community building. But in these most unusual times, it now seems to involve crisis management — not with, but against, the federal government.

Today on the show, Mayor Kaarin Knudson joins us to talk about how she and her team are trying to hold space for protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the federal government, while also working to ensure public safety. It’s a real balancing act, made even harder when there’s no support or partnership with federal law enforcement. And when the president himself sends out inaccurate social media posts about Eugene, it makes the mayor’s job that much harder.

Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson, thanks so much for coming in and talking with us.

KAARIN KNUDSON: Thanks so much for having me, Michael. It’s great to be here.

MICHAEL DUNNE: A lot is going on, and as mayor, you’re obviously at the center of it. We’ve had — and continue to have — a lot of protests in our city. I wanted to start by asking for your perspective, however you want to approach it — philosophically, logistically. What are you seeing, and what’s been your impression?

KAARIN KNUDSON: Sure, and thank you for that wide-open opportunity to talk about what we’re experiencing in our community and how it connects to what’s happening across the country.

I think it’s safe to say that what we’re seeing here, and across the United States, is everyday community members who are horrified by the actions of their federal government. The recent shootings of two people exercising their constitutional rights by federal agents have left many people feeling that the depth of injustice has reached a new low — and with that, a strong desire for accountability and transparency at the federal level.

We have not seen much interest in oversight from Congress under its current leadership, but I am hopeful that sustained, mass, peaceful protest across the country will push that branch of government to step up and fulfill its responsibilities.

Many people in our community are also trying to process very traumatic information. We’re all receiving a tremendous amount of footage and documentation through our phones and through social media. The work legal observers are doing to document these injustices is incredibly important, but it also means we are collectively witnessing traumatic events — unnecessary tragedies — and we have to keep working together to find our way through that.

It’s incredibly important that we continually recommit to peaceful protest and to rebuilding the bonds of community at a time when there are clear efforts underway to tear those bonds apart. Our immigrant community, Spanish-speaking community, migrant neighbors and trans community members have borne the brunt of the persecution advanced by this administration. That is a tactic meant to divide us.

What’s critical is that people understand violations of anyone’s rights — particularly when targeting a subgroup of our community — are violations of all of our rights. These are serious times.

MICHAEL DUNNE: We’re speaking on Monday morning, and a lot happened over the weekend. I’d like to get your reaction to a few events, starting with Friday night. There was a protest that police ultimately declared a riot after damage and attempted entry into the federal building. Can you talk about what you heard, what you saw, and how that fits with your emphasis on peaceful protest?

KAARIN KNUDSON: Sure. Long before any riot declaration, Friday began with a really beautiful, peaceful protest downtown — much of it organized by local youth. We also saw a metro-wide day of solidarity, with many small businesses closing or dedicating proceeds to support communities impacted by ICE activities.

Throughout the afternoon, I saw families, young children, grandparents — people coming together peacefully. It was a powerful example of what peaceful protest can be.

Later in the evening, after sundown, the circumstances changed. A riot was declared because windows were broken at the federal building and people were attempting to enter. There are differing accounts of how those windows were broken. Some protesters have since said federal agencies broke at least one window. What I can clarify is that the breaking of windows represented a significant escalation that made the situation much more dangerous.

Our Eugene police officers stepped in to form a physical barrier between personnel from the Federal Protective Service and protesters outside the building. They maintained that position until Federal Protective Service, or FPS, reinforcements arrived from Portland. That barrier was about safety — creating separation so no one in our community suffered harm.

MICHAEL DUNNE: The president sent out a post about what happened, claiming massive damage and saying local police did nothing. What was your reaction?

KAARIN KNUDSON: I don’t believe the president had accurate information about what was happening on the ground in Eugene — either that night or more broadly.

The vast majority of people here are exercising their constitutional rights peacefully and lawfully. Our local law enforcement professionals have strong training, accountability and transparency, and they absolutely acted. They protected people and stabilized the situation.

The site has only become unstable when federal agencies alone have engaged with community members. I also have serious concerns about reports and videos showing munitions — pepper balls and tear gas — being deployed far from the federal building and onto adjacent properties. People have the right to protest peacefully. Tear gas and munitions should not be flying across streets or into neighboring areas.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Oregon’s governor was in town, and I know you met with Gov. Kotek. Tell us about that meeting.

KAARIN KNUDSON: We quickly organized a press conference Saturday night for Sunday morning. Gov. Kotek joined us in Eugene, along with Rep. Hoyle, Sen. Manning, Sen. Prozanski, Rep. Lively, Commissioner Seneca, Councilor Yeh, Councilor Kashinsky and other community leaders.

That moment of solidarity mattered. It’s important that Oregonians see the impacts of this administration not just in the Portland metro area, but in communities across the state. We were very clear: peaceful protest is foundational to democracy and a mechanism for durable change.

MICHAEL DUNNE: As mayor, you’re balancing city operations with public safety. When you look at protests like the ones happening today, what concerns you most?

KAARIN KNUDSON: Peaceful protest does not concern me at all. I’m heartened by it. It’s a sign of civic health.

What concerns me is our ability to preserve safety and de-escalate when we’re dealing with federal partners who do not share those priorities. That raises my level of concern and is why I’ve been urging people to remain safe.

We’ve seen creative, successful examples of mass protest — in Minneapolis and in Portland with the Portland Frog Brigade — that show how creativity can support justice. I don’t want anyone in harm’s way or in situations that create legal pretexts for violence.

We are in uncharted territory. The city is working hard to ensure safety, but we do not control federal agencies. If I controlled ICE, none of this would be happening. Our energy would be focused on real immigration reform, strengthening asylum systems and restoring underfunded legal processes. Instead, we’re on a path that does not lead to a good place — which is why community solidarity matters so much.

MICHAEL DUNNE: You’re also part of a national network of mayors. Have you been in touch with colleagues in places like Minneapolis or St. Paul, and are there lessons being shared?

KAARIN KNUDSON: Absolutely. Mayors across the country are dealing with circumstances we’ve never faced before, though each city operates under different charters and authorities.

I’ve been fortunate to connect Eugene with an international city leadership initiative that allows us to share insight. Those conversations helped prepare us for what we saw in Portland — including the misinformation campaigns about crime that often precede federal intervention.

We’ve been very clear: there is no insurrection here. No emergency justifying that response. Mayors are constantly sharing what works, how to mobilize community and how to maintain trust. We’re dealing with this on every front, every day.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Given what people are witnessing, can city leadership use this moment to bring the community together?

KAARIN KNUDSON: I think we’re seeing that already — locally and nationally. This is not a partisan movement. It’s communities responding to obvious injustice.

What’s instructive is the strategic, organized response we’re seeing, particularly in Minneapolis. There’s very little gatekeeping. People are heartbroken and outraged, and that alone is enough to take the first step together.

At the vigil organized by local health care workers for Alex Pretti, I said we will emerge from this stronger — not because it’s easy, but because we’re reinforcing community bonds and building new muscles. When people know they can rely on one another, even small steps forward matter. We carry that trust into every future effort toward progress and social change.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Mayor Kaarin Knudson, always appreciate talking with you. Thanks so much for coming in during such a difficult time.

KAARIN KNUDSON: Thank you, Michael. I appreciate it. Everyone, stick together.

I’m Michael Dunne, host of Oregon on the Record. Thanks for listening.