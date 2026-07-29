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Lane County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with minor

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:48 PM PDT
The Lane County Sheriffs Office, which is apart of the Lane County Courthouse complex, seen on July 29, 2026.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
The Lane County Sheriffs Office, which is part of the Lane County Courthouse complex, seen on July 29, 2026.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said it’s placed a deputy on unpaid administrative leave for allegedly being in an inappropriate, online relationship with a minor.

In a news release Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that Dylan Ford had an inappropriate relationship with a minor in another county last month. The Sheriff’s Office asked an outside agency to investigate, and Ford was arrested Tuesday.

According to Oregon’s law enforcement database, Ford does not appear to have any previous sanctions for misconduct.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has no additional information to share about Ford’s case and thanked the Linn County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance on the case. It asked anyone in the public with information to contact the FBI.

In a statement, Sheriff Carl Wilkerson said his office was cooperating with investigators.

“I am very sad and disgusted by this conduct," Wilkerson said, "but I am committed to the protection of our community and to holding all offenders accountable."
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice Lane County Sheriff's OfficePublic Safety
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
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