Lane County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with minor

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said it’s placed a deputy on unpaid administrative leave for allegedly being in an inappropriate, online relationship with a minor.

In a news release Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that Dylan Ford had an inappropriate relationship with a minor in another county last month. The Sheriff’s Office asked an outside agency to investigate, and Ford was arrested Tuesday.

According to Oregon’s law enforcement database, Ford does not appear to have any previous sanctions for misconduct.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has no additional information to share about Ford’s case and thanked the Linn County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance on the case. It asked anyone in the public with information to contact the FBI.

In a statement, Sheriff Carl Wilkerson said his office was cooperating with investigators.

“I am very sad and disgusted by this conduct," Wilkerson said, "but I am committed to the protection of our community and to holding all offenders accountable."