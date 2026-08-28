Late night emergency alert sent to all of Lane County was an accident

An emergency alert sent to all phones in Lane County at 1:33 am on Aug. 28 was not intended to be sent countywide.

A Eugene Police Department spokesperson told KLCC that the message was supposed to go to people in an area near a SWAT operation that took place on the 300 block of Archie Street early Friday.

An EPD media release said officers were serving a search warrant at the home in the 1:00 am hour.

Officers decided to evacuate people in the immediate vicinity because the suspect was uncooperative and thought to be in possession of high-powered rifles and body armor.

Emergency dispatchers were asked to send an alert requesting residents evacuate or shelter in place and that others avoid the area, but the alert was accidentally sent to all phones in the county.

Police had the man in custody by 1:44 am, according to the release.