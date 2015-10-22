UPDATE: All lanes have re-opened on northbound I-5 near highway 58.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic on northbound I-5 south of highway 58 near Eugene. A fatal multi-vehicle crash near milepost 188 has been cleared. However, a subsequent multi-vehicle accident two miles south of the original is causing delays. Rick Little is with the Oregon Department of Transportation:

Little: “The secondary crash at milepoint 186 is blocking the left hand lane of travel, forcing all other travel around it in the right hand lane. Congestion is extreme and will likely continue for some time.”

Little says investigators continue to work at the first scene.

Drivers should check tripcheck.com for current conditions.

Updated 10/22 at 12:00 p.m.