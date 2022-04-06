FEMA gives $1 million to reimburse Lane County for protecting McKenzie River from wildfire contaminants

$1.02 million in federal reimbursement dollars is being directed to Lane County Emergency Management. It’s to cover costs for safeguarding the McKenzie River during the Holiday Farm Fire.

U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the news. In a release, Wyden said the county’s measures to protect the McKenzie were "challenging and expensive."

Lane County Commissioner Heather Buch told KLCC that upriver communities continue to rebuild from the 2020 wildfire, so this FEMA money is appreciated.

“It’s fantastic news," she said. "We don’t want that kind of hazardous material entering the single water source for down river, and nor do we want it in the McKenzie River at all. It’s really important to keep that water source clean and contamination free.”

The McKenzie is the water source for the Eugene and Springfield Metro areas.

The Holiday Farm Fire burned over 173,000 acres and destroyed 1,100 buildings.

