© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

EWEB crews build seismic-resistant water tank site in Eugene's South Hills

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM PST
EWEB_ConstructionSHills.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Work crews, cranes, excavators, and trucks roam the acreage of an EWEB development that'll house two massive, concrete holding tanks for water. Construction is expected to finish in December 2023.

Before the pandemic, the big lingering concern was a Cascadian event, or earthquake. Work across the region continues on shoring up vital resources.

In Eugene’s South Hills, construction crews are working on a 2.5 acre site that’ll accommodate two massive water tanks.

LauraFarthingEWEB_BBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Laura Farthing, senior civil engineer with EWEB, at the developing site off of 40th and Patterson.

“Each tank is 212 ft. in diameter, and 35-ft. tall,” Laura Farthing told KLCC. “They can hold 7.5 million gallons of water apiece.”

Farthing is a senior engineer with EWEB’s water division. She said this $25 million project began in April 2021 and will be done in December 2023.

In total, there’ll be three such sites built across Eugene, all engineered to withstand a major earthquake.

“These tanks are a common type of construction that they use in Japan and California,” explained Farthing. “So they’ve been tested in similar size and duration earthquakes, and have been known to withstand that amount of shaking and event.”

The water stored will be for consumption, fire-fighting, and personal needs.

©2022, KLCC.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents cascadian earthquakeCascadia Subduction ZoneCascadia earthquake
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content