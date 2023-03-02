© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Disasters & Accidents

Millions in housing aid money approved for locals affected by Holiday Farm Fire

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:44 PM PST
101421_ViribusSculpture_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A sculpture of a phoenix rising - called Viribus- stands near the core of Blue River, which was razed by 2020's Holiday Farm Fire. The piece was crafted by artist Jud Turner, using scrap metal gleaned from the ruins.

More than $4 million has been made available to homeowners affected by 2020’s Holiday Farm Fire.

Lane County Commissioners have just approved acceptance of a $4.1 million grant from Oregon Housing and Community Services. The money will be for developing low to moderate income housing in Blue River, namely single-family homes.

Commissioner Heather Buch told KLCC that it’ll also help with property surveys in and around the community’s downtown area.

HolFarmFireSign_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A sign commemorating the Holiday Farm Fire and the resilience of affected residents in Blue River, OR.

“Where a lot of old survey markers are no longer existent. Or they were made of wood, and of course, went up with the fire,” said Buch.

“We’ll help with internet communications as we’re installing conduit in roads. I want them to be as successful when they’re up there with their homes as anybody else would be in the metro area.”

The funding was made available by Oregon House Bill 5006, which has provided $150 million towards wildfire recovery across the state.

The Holiday Farm fire decimated much of Blue River in September 2020. Buch says they’ve managed to get most displaced residents back into housing, after several years of living in hotels and inns across the Eugene-Springfield area.

Brian Bull
