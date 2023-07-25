Bedrock Fire continues to grow in Fall Creek area

The Bedrock Fire east of Fall Creek has grown to nearly 4,500 acres as of Tuesday morning. Hot, dry weather and gusty winds have contributed to the fire’s spread. It’s mainly moving to the east and north, said fire officials.

Northwest Incident Management Team 13 took over firefighting and more resources are expected to help with fire suppression and support.

There are no evacuation notices in effect at this time. If an evacuation notice becomes necessary, information will be released by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials ask people in the area to remain vigilant, as the Bedrock Fire continues to be an evolving incident. They ask for the public to avoid the area if possible.

For the safety of firefighting personnel, please avoid areas near the fire and stay out of all closed areas. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) has been issued for the Bedrock Fire area. Unmanned aerial systems (AES or drones) are not permitted within the TFR.

WEATHER: On Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 80s, with forecasted minimum relative humidity around 30 percent. Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to be similar, with slightly lower relative humidity.

SAFETY: Members of the public are encouraged to know the Ready, Set, Go levels and make appropriate preparations. READY your belongings; SET your things at the door or prepack them in your car; GO and leave immediately.

SMOKE: Smoke from the Bedrock Fire is spreading into central Oregon, causing some areas to experience “unhealthy” and possibly “hazardous” conditions. Individuals with respiratory issues may find themselves affected by the smoke. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather.

