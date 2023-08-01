Bedrock Fire east of Eugene surpasses 10,000 acres

The Bedrock Fire near Fall Creek had grown to 10,659 acres as of Tuesday morning.

It’s on Willamette National Forest land east of Eugene, and in many places it's burning into previous burn scars from the last few years.

Crews have continued to make progress building and reinforcing fire lines around the perimeter. The fire is 3% contained as of Tuesday.

Two public meetings on the Bedrock Fire are planned tonight (Tuesday). The first is at 5pm at Lowell High School. And, there’s one at 7:30 at Oakridge High School.

On Wednesday, there’s a public meeting at 6 pm at McKenzie High School.

The meeting at Lowell will be live-streamed on the “Bedrock Fire 2023” Facebook page and recorded for later viewing.

Smoke from the Bedrock Fire will continue to spread into central Oregon, causing some areas to experience “unhealthy” conditions.

