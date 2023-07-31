© 2023 KLCC

Disasters & Accidents

Crews take on Bedrock Fire from the ground and from the sky

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT
Helicopter with truck.
1 of 11  — Sikorsky_and _Truck_BBull.jpg
A Sikorsky S-61 waits on the runway as a crew refuels it and checks it over. The craft recently arrived from the Flat Fire in southwestern Oregon.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People at smoky beach.
2 of 11  — Lowell_Beach_BBull.jpg
Despite the smoke and haze, people do their best to enjoy time at the beach at the Lowell State Recreation area.
Brian Bull / KLCC
A sign for a campground area.
3 of 11  — Bedrock_Sign_BBull.JPG
A sign for Bedrock Campground shows the charred area where the Bedrock Fire was reported on July 22, 2023.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Smoky forest.
4 of 11  — BedrockEdge_BBull.JPG
Churning smoke obscures this part of the Willamette National Forest where the Bedrock Fire has burned for roughly a week and a half.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Forest fire.
5 of 11  — BedrockFire_FlamesPlumes_BBull.JPG
Smoke and flames pour out of an area consumed by the Bedrock Fire, on July 30, 2023.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man standing near helicopter.
6 of 11  — George_Leite_BBull.jpg
George Leite, manager of the helibase responding to the Bedrock Fire, next to one of eight helicopters currently being used in operations.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Burnt forest.
7 of 11  — CharredTrees_BBull.JPG
Charred area where the Bedrock Fire has recently burned through.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Helicopter flying over forest fire.
8 of 11  — DirAttackChopper_BBull.JPG
A helicopter hovers over the Bedrock Fire, July 30, 2023.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Two helicopters in rural airstrip.
9 of 11  — HelibaseChoppers_BBull.JPG
Two helicopters at the helibase near Oakridge.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Large helicopter next to truck.
10 of 11  — Sikorsky_Truck_BBull.JPG
A Sikorsky helicopter sits next to a truck where its crew will prepare it for its next mission.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Smouldering hillside.
11 of 11  — SmolderingHillside_BBull.JPG
A hillside smolders after the Bedrock Fire burned through the area recently.
Brian Bull / KLCC

At an area overlooking an actively burning part of the Bedrock Fire, helicopters make bucket drops as tall pillars of smoke billow over the tree lines.

Man in firefighting fatigues and hardhat.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Matt Caldwell, Supervisor for Y ("Yankee") Division, at the Bedrock Fire in the Willamette National Forest.

Matt Caldwell, the supervisor for Division Y, or “Yankee,” told KLCC it's part of a coordinated, direct attack on the fire, which is burning in a section of the Willamette National Forest east of Eugene.

“Right here behind us, we have an active fire edge, supported by two dozers, putting in fire line, and helicopter with aviation access to knock the flames down," he said. "They’re getting water from the Fall Creek Reservoir.”

Caldwell said the best thing people can do is simply steer clear of the fire and response efforts.

“Just kinda wave at the firefighters, y’know, support them as best you can and try to stay out of their way, they’ve got a job to do,” he said.

The Bedrock Fire was reported July 22. By July 31, it had grown to nearly 10,000 acres.

Despite the fire's rapid growth, incident commander Bill Neckels said the likelihood of evacuations is currently low for communities nearest the blaze.

"I think we’re set up well along western edge to prevent fire spread going into Lowell, but smoke is always a concern for us," he said.

Neckels met with reporters outside of Lowell on Sunday. The area was hazy, but most activities, including traffic passing through the area on Oregon Highway 58, was unaffected by the Bedrock Fire and suppression efforts.

Man on beach talking to reporters.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Bill Neckels, Incident Commander for the Bedrock Fire, taking questions from local reporters.

“Obviously looking outside today, smoke is a concern,” said Neckels. “There’s an old fire scar between the fire and Oakridge, but we fully expect smoke will be one of their primary concerns."

Residents in areas most affected by wildfire smoke are advised to stay indoors with air purifiers, and to wear filtration masks like N-95s if they go outside.

Attacking the fire from the air

At a helibase just west of Oakridge, a helicopter touches down on the runway, having just done a bucket drop against the flames. Several other choppers of varying sizes sit at the ready.

Helibase manager George Leite said when he first arrived after the incident was reported, there were three helicopters here. Now, there are eight: “Five heavy helicopters, two mediums and one light,” he said.

The mission determines the size of the copter, and those range from reconnaissance to suppression tactics. Leite said some are in the air for up to five hours, others just two. And like other fire crews, pilots serve two weeks, get a break, then come back for another two weeks.

Leite said it’s amazing to see the aircraft at work, but urged people to keep their distance, especially during the water drops.

“Water weighs 8 pounds a gallon,” explained Leite. “If water comes down on you from a distance, even one gallon, eight pounds, it’s gonna hurt you. So we need people to stay away. View from a distance, that’s the best thing you can do.”

And there’s a temporary flight restriction in effect, so no unauthorized drones are allowed in the Bedrock Fire’s airspace for the foreseeable future.

Helicopters and the Bedrock Fire in Oregon

There are now over 700 personnel committed to fighting the fire.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause since it was first reported on July 22 near the Bedrock Camp Site. The anticipated containment date is currently October 1, and incident command is hopeful the weather will be sufficiently wet and cool to help those efforts.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
